Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 3.98 million shares of the Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) were traded, and its beta was 2.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.12, and it changed around $2.83 or 10.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $363.42M. PLCE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.04, offering almost -61.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.5% since then. We note from Childrens Place Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36 million.

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) trade information

Instantly PLCE has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 25.41% year-to-date, but still up 132.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) is 30.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.82 day(s).