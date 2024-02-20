Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 3.98 million shares of the Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) were traded, and its beta was 2.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.12, and it changed around $2.83 or 10.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $363.42M. PLCE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.04, offering almost -61.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.5% since then. We note from Childrens Place Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36 million.
Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) trade information
Instantly PLCE has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 25.41% year-to-date, but still up 132.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) is 30.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.82 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Childrens Place Inc (PLCE) estimates and forecasts
Childrens Place Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.04 percent over the past six months and at a -4,275.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -6.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 70.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 70.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.00%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $458.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Childrens Place Inc to make $317.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $456.13 million and $338.46 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.20%.
Childrens Place Inc earnings are expected to increase by -3337.26% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -7.10% per year for the next five years.
PLCE Dividends
Childrens Place Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.
Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.18% of Childrens Place Inc shares, and 135.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 145.87%. Childrens Place Inc stock is held by 203 institutions, with Franklin Resources, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.44% of the shares, which is about 1.3 million shares worth $30.23 million.
Blackrock Inc., with 7.45% or 0.93 million shares worth $21.57 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 0.89 million shares worth $27.83 million, making up 7.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held roughly 0.43 million shares worth around $9.97 million, which represents about 3.44% of the total shares outstanding.