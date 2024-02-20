Can GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 2.2 million shares of the GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) were traded, and its beta was 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.39, and it changed around -$0.03 or -2.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $356.99M. EAF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.82, offering almost -318.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.11% since then. We note from GrafTech International Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.87 million.
GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) trade information
Instantly EAF has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -36.53% year-to-date, but still up 6.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) is -6.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.25 day(s).
GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) estimates and forecasts
GrafTech International Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -65.16 percent over the past six months and at a 38.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -500.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -350.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.70%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $130.62 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect GrafTech International Ltd. to make $138.59 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.90%.
GrafTech International Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 64.41% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -5.87% per year for the next five years.
EAF Dividends
GrafTech International Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and April 30. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.44 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 1.44% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.
GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.91% of GrafTech International Ltd. shares, and 85.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.95%. GrafTech International Ltd. stock is held by 243 institutions, with Brookfield Corp /ON/ being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 24.91% of the shares, which is about 63.97 million shares worth $322.43 million.
FMR, LLC, with 14.99% or 38.51 million shares worth $194.07 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 17.83 million shares worth $94.15 million, making up 6.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.98 million shares worth around $30.16 million, which represents about 2.33% of the total shares outstanding.