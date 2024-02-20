Can GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 2.2 million shares of the GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) were traded, and its beta was 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.39, and it changed around -$0.03 or -2.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $356.99M. EAF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.82, offering almost -318.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.11% since then. We note from GrafTech International Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.87 million.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) trade information

Instantly EAF has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -36.53% year-to-date, but still up 6.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) is -6.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.25 day(s).