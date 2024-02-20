Can Emcore Corp. (NASDAQ: EMKR) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 0.53 million shares of the Emcore Corp. (NASDAQ:EMKR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.46, and it changed around $0.02 or 5.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.57M. EMKR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.49, offering almost -223.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.61% since then. We note from Emcore Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 827.43K.
Emcore Corp. (NASDAQ:EMKR) trade information
Instantly EMKR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.05% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -5.93% year-to-date, but still up 19.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Emcore Corp. (NASDAQ:EMKR) is -14.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.9 day(s).
Emcore Corp. (EMKR) estimates and forecasts
Emcore Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.44 percent over the past six months and at a 75.76% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 83.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 84.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.00%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $23.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Emcore Corp. to make $26.21 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.84%. Emcore Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 91.15% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.
EMKR Dividends
Emcore Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.
Emcore Corp. (NASDAQ:EMKR)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.39% of Emcore Corp. shares, and 51.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.26%. Emcore Corp. stock is held by 78 institutions, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.72% of the shares, which is about 5.26 million shares worth $3.96 million.
Neuberger Berman Group, LLC, with 4.58% or 2.48 million shares worth $1.87 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Aegis Value, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.43 million shares worth $1.07 million, making up 2.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Aegis Value, Inc. held roughly 0.98 million shares worth around $0.73 million, which represents about 1.80% of the total shares outstanding.