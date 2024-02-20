Can Emcore Corp. (NASDAQ: EMKR) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 0.53 million shares of the Emcore Corp. (NASDAQ:EMKR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.46, and it changed around $0.02 or 5.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.57M. EMKR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.49, offering almost -223.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.61% since then. We note from Emcore Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 827.43K.

Emcore Corp. (NASDAQ:EMKR) trade information

Instantly EMKR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.05% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -5.93% year-to-date, but still up 19.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Emcore Corp. (NASDAQ:EMKR) is -14.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.9 day(s).