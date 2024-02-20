Camber Energy Inc (AMEX: CEI): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 4.6 million shares of the Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) have been traded, and its beta is -1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.18, and it changed around -$0.02 or -11.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.46M. CEI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.89, offering almost -950.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.67% since then. We note from Camber Energy Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.98 million.

Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) trade information

Instantly CEI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -11.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -20.75% year-to-date, but still up 12.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) is 10.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.25 day(s).