Camber Energy Inc (AMEX: CEI): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 4.6 million shares of the Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) have been traded, and its beta is -1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.18, and it changed around -$0.02 or -11.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.46M. CEI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.89, offering almost -950.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.67% since then. We note from Camber Energy Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.98 million.
Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) trade information
Instantly CEI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -11.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -20.75% year-to-date, but still up 12.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) is 10.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.25 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.80% of Camber Energy Inc shares, and 3.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.15%. Camber Energy Inc stock is held by 39 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 2.09% of the shares, which is about 0.5 million shares worth $0.8 million.
Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.79% or 0.19 million shares worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.23 million shares worth $0.46 million, making up 1.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.22 million, which represents about 0.54% of the total shares outstanding.