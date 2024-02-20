C4 Therapeutics Inc’s (CCCC): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 3.43 million shares of the C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) were traded, and its beta was 3.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.98, and it changed around $0.08 or 1.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $393.25M. CCCC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.42, offering almost -5.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 86.72% since then. We note from C4 Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.13 million.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) trade information

Instantly CCCC has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 41.24% year-to-date, but still up 29.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) is 32.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.49 day(s).