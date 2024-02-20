C4 Therapeutics Inc’s (CCCC): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 3.43 million shares of the C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) were traded, and its beta was 3.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.98, and it changed around $0.08 or 1.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $393.25M. CCCC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.42, offering almost -5.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 86.72% since then. We note from C4 Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.13 million.
C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) trade information
Instantly CCCC has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 41.24% year-to-date, but still up 29.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) is 32.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.49 day(s).
C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) estimates and forecasts
C4 Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 141.09 percent over the past six months and at a 0.76% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.80%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -46.29%. C4 Therapeutics Inc earnings are expected to increase by 0.61% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 22.30% per year for the next five years.
CCCC Dividends
C4 Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 26.
C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.23% of C4 Therapeutics Inc shares, and 98.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 121.44%. C4 Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 123 institutions, with Wasatch Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.64% of the shares, which is about 7.2 million shares worth $19.8 million.
Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 5.75% or 2.83 million shares worth $7.78 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.76 million shares worth $4.85 million, making up 3.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 1.73 million shares worth around $4.75 million, which represents about 3.51% of the total shares outstanding.