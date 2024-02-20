BowFlex Inc (NYSE: BFX): Stock Forecast For 2024 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the BowFlex Inc (NYSE:BFX) were traded, and its beta was 1.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.35, and it changed around -$0.06 or -14.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.73M. BFX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.00, offering almost -471.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.86% since then. We note from BowFlex Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 242.75K.
BowFlex Inc (NYSE:BFX) trade information
Instantly BFX has showed a red trend with a performance of -14.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -54.55% year-to-date, but still down -32.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, BowFlex Inc (NYSE:BFX) is -30.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.2 day(s).
BowFlex Inc (BFX) estimates and forecasts
BowFlex Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -65.00 percent over the past six months and at a 51.88% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 8.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 47.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -21.90%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $77.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect BowFlex Inc to make $56.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -17.90%.
BowFlex Inc earnings are expected to increase by 65.57% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.
BFX Dividends
BowFlex Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 09 and February 12.
BowFlex Inc (NYSE:BFX)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.97% of BowFlex Inc shares, and 18.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.56%.