BowFlex Inc (NYSE: BFX): Stock Forecast For 2024 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the BowFlex Inc (NYSE:BFX) were traded, and its beta was 1.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.35, and it changed around -$0.06 or -14.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.73M. BFX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.00, offering almost -471.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.86% since then. We note from BowFlex Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 242.75K.

BowFlex Inc (NYSE:BFX) trade information

Instantly BFX has showed a red trend with a performance of -14.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -54.55% year-to-date, but still down -32.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, BowFlex Inc (NYSE:BFX) is -30.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.2 day(s).