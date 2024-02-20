Boqii Holding Limited ADR (AMEX: BQ) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 11.88 million shares of the Boqii Holding Limited ADR (AMEX:BQ) were traded, and its beta was 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.32, and it changed around $0.03 or 11.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.68M. BQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.13, offering almost -2128.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.25% since then. We note from Boqii Holding Limited ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 360.49K.
Boqii Holding Limited ADR (AMEX:BQ) trade information
Instantly BQ has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -30.01% year-to-date, but still up 7.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Boqii Holding Limited ADR (AMEX:BQ) is -10.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 42180.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.5 day(s).
Boqii Holding Limited ADR (BQ) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.00%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $44.26 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Boqii Holding Limited ADR to make $37.54 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $44.72 million and $39.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.20%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.62%.
BQ Dividends
Boqii Holding Limited ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 25 and March 29.