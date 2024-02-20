Boqii Holding Limited ADR (AMEX: BQ) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 11.88 million shares of the Boqii Holding Limited ADR (AMEX:BQ) were traded, and its beta was 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.32, and it changed around $0.03 or 11.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.68M. BQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.13, offering almost -2128.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.25% since then. We note from Boqii Holding Limited ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 360.49K.

Boqii Holding Limited ADR (AMEX:BQ) trade information

Instantly BQ has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -30.01% year-to-date, but still up 7.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Boqii Holding Limited ADR (AMEX:BQ) is -10.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 42180.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.5 day(s).