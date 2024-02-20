Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In today’s recent session, 2.1 million shares of the Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) have been traded, and its beta is 0.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.07, and it changed around $0.05 or 4.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $205.38M. BLUE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.69, offering almost -431.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.88, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.76% since then. We note from Bluebird bio Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.72 million.

Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) trade information

Instantly BLUE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.47% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -22.78% year-to-date, but still down -2.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) is -15.76% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.8 day(s).