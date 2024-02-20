Blend Labs Inc (NYSE: BLND): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 0.53 million shares of the Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) have been traded, and its beta is 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.02, and it changed around -$0.08 or -2.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $748.32M. BLND at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.37, offering almost -11.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.53, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 82.45% since then. We note from Blend Labs Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.37 million.

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) trade information

Instantly BLND has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 18.24% year-to-date, but still up 5.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) is 25.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.73 day(s).