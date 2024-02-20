Blend Labs Inc (NYSE: BLND): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 0.53 million shares of the Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) have been traded, and its beta is 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.02, and it changed around -$0.08 or -2.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $748.32M. BLND at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.37, offering almost -11.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.53, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 82.45% since then. We note from Blend Labs Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.37 million.
Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) trade information
Instantly BLND has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 18.24% year-to-date, but still up 5.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) is 25.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.73 day(s).
Blend Labs Inc (BLND) estimates and forecasts
Blend Labs Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 151.25 percent over the past six months and at a 47.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.60%.
BLND Dividends
Blend Labs Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 16 and March 19.
Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.14% of Blend Labs Inc shares, and 55.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.26%. Blend Labs Inc stock is held by 127 institutions, with General Atlantic, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.11% of the shares, which is about 19.13 million shares worth $18.12 million.
Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX, Ltd., with 6.28% or 14.82 million shares worth $14.04 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 6.43 million shares worth $6.09 million, making up 2.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2.37 million shares worth around $2.24 million, which represents about 1.00% of the total shares outstanding.