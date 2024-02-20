Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Stock Forecast 2024: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 33.11 million shares of the Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) were traded, and its beta was 3.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.61, and it changed around $0.13 or 3.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.09B. BITF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.65, offering almost -1.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.16% since then. We note from Bitfarms Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 27.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 30.37 million.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

Instantly BITF has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 24.05% year-to-date, but still up 32.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) is 73.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.21 day(s).