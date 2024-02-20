Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ: BTDR) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 2.87 million shares of the Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) were traded, and its beta was 1.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.93, and it changed around -$0.56 or -7.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $770.82M. BTDR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.75, offering almost -112.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.03% since then. We note from Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.76 million.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) trade information

Instantly BTDR has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -29.72% year-to-date, but still down -12.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) is 11.95% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.84 day(s).