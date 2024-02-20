Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.5 million shares of the Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) were traded, and its beta was 1.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.63, and it changed around $1.49 or 35.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.13M. BTOG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.40, offering almost -102.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.8% since then. We note from Bit Origin Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 258.32K.
Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) trade information
Instantly BTOG has showed a green trend with a performance of 35.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 35.66% year-to-date, but still up 9.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) is 114.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 66270.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.29 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
BTOG Dividends
Bit Origin Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.93% of Bit Origin Ltd shares, and 0.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.64%. Bit Origin Ltd stock is held by 2 institutions, with UBS Group AG being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 1.06% of the shares, which is about 36020.0 shares worth $0.2 million.
Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), with 0.00% or 122.0 shares worth $686.0 as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
The former held 3285.0 shares worth $18494.0, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares.