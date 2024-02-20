Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.5 million shares of the Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) were traded, and its beta was 1.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.63, and it changed around $1.49 or 35.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.13M. BTOG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.40, offering almost -102.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.8% since then. We note from Bit Origin Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 258.32K.

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) trade information

Instantly BTOG has showed a green trend with a performance of 35.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 35.66% year-to-date, but still up 9.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) is 114.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 66270.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.29 day(s).