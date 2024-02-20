Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 3.84 million shares of the Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.87, and it changed around -$0.2 or -6.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $243.61M. BTBT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.27, offering almost -83.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.97, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 66.2% since then. We note from Bit Digital Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.95 million.

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

Instantly BTBT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.68% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -32.27% year-to-date, but still down -12.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) is 13.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.49 day(s).