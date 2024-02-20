BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 3.12 million shares of the BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) were traded, and its beta was 0.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.51, and it changed around -$0.08 or -2.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $106.63M. BTAI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.15, offering almost -844.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.58% since then. We note from BioXcel Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 million.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) trade information

Instantly BTAI has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 18.98% year-to-date, but still up 66.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) is 38.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5 day(s).