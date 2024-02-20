BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 3.12 million shares of the BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) were traded, and its beta was 0.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.51, and it changed around -$0.08 or -2.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $106.63M. BTAI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.15, offering almost -844.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.58% since then. We note from BioXcel Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 million.
BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) trade information
Instantly BTAI has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 18.98% year-to-date, but still up 66.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) is 38.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5 day(s).
BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI) estimates and forecasts
BioXcel Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.86 percent over the past six months and at a -4.05% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 52.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 47.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 356.00%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $740k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics Inc to make $550k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $238k and $206k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 210.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 167.00%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -84.64%.
BTAI Dividends
BioXcel Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.
BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.78% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc shares, and 31.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.48%. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 108 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.94% of the shares, which is about 4.37 million shares worth $29.13 million.
State Street Corporation, with 7.08% or 2.07 million shares worth $13.8 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 1.67 million shares worth $6.3 million, making up 5.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 1.05 million shares worth around $3.96 million, which represents about 3.58% of the total shares outstanding.