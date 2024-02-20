Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO) In 2024: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In today’s recent session, 0.67 million shares of the Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) have been traded, and its beta is 2.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.23, and it changed around -$0.02 or -2.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $47.58M. BNGO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.50, offering almost -1160.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.04, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.45% since then. We note from Bionano Genomics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.83 million.

Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) trade information

Instantly BNGO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -35.19% year-to-date, but still down -5.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) is -2.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.94 day(s).