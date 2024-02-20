Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.96 million shares of the Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) were traded, and its beta was 2.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.62, and it changed around $0.19 or 4.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $135.00M. BIG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.44, offering almost -277.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.89% since then. We note from Big Lots Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.65 million.

Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) trade information

Instantly BIG has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -40.69% year-to-date, but still down -13.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) is -30.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.74 day(s).