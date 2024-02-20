Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In today’s recent session, 0.75 million shares of the Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) have been traded, and its beta is 2.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.95, and it changed around -$0.12 or -1.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $448.88M. BYND at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.87, offering almost -229.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.71% since then. We note from Beyond Meat Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.85 million.

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) trade information

Instantly BYND has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.63% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -21.85% year-to-date, but still up 0.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) is -4.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.91 day(s).