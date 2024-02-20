Benson Hill Inc (NYSE: BHIL) In 2024: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In today’s recent session, 0.55 million shares of the Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) have been traded, and its beta is 2.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.19, and it changed around -$0.05 or -17.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.40M. BHIL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.43, offering almost -1178.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.58% since then. We note from Benson Hill Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 930.36K.

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) trade information

Instantly BHIL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -17.59% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 11.57% year-to-date, but still down -7.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) is 15.42% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.81 day(s).