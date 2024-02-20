Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE: BKKT): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 2.42 million shares of the Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) were traded, and its beta was 4.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.98, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $93.05M. BKKT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.75, offering almost -180.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.69% since then. We note from Bakkt Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.95 million.
Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) trade information
Instantly BKKT has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -56.27% year-to-date, but still down -8.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) is -28.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT) estimates and forecasts
Bakkt Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.21 percent over the past six months and at a 91.99% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 89.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 52.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.60%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $16.38 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Bakkt Holdings Inc to make $17.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $15.6 million and $13 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 35.40%.
BKKT Dividends
Bakkt Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.78% of Bakkt Holdings Inc shares, and 36.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.78%. Bakkt Holdings Inc stock is held by 141 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.06% of the shares, which is about 4.62 million shares worth $5.68 million.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 3.47% or 3.17 million shares worth $3.9 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.33 million shares worth $2.87 million, making up 2.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.81 million shares worth around $2.22 million, which represents about 1.98% of the total shares outstanding.