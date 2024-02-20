Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE: BKKT): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 2.42 million shares of the Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) were traded, and its beta was 4.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.98, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $93.05M. BKKT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.75, offering almost -180.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.69% since then. We note from Bakkt Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.95 million.

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) trade information

Instantly BKKT has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -56.27% year-to-date, but still down -8.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) is -28.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6 day(s).