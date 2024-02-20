B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ: RILY) Share Price Might Move Down By -61.54%

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) were traded, and its beta was 1.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.35, and it changed around -$0.33 or -1.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $530.72M. RILY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.72, offering almost -249.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.03% since then. We note from B. Riley Financial Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) trade information

Instantly RILY has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -17.32% year-to-date, but still down -6.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) is -19.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.62 day(s).