B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ: RILY) Share Price Might Move Down By -61.54%

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) were traded, and its beta was 1.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.35, and it changed around -$0.33 or -1.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $530.72M. RILY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.72, offering almost -249.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.03% since then. We note from B. Riley Financial Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.
B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) trade information
Instantly RILY has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -17.32% year-to-date, but still down -6.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) is -19.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.62 day(s).
RILY Dividends
B. Riley Financial Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 20 and February 26. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 23.05 percent and its annual dividend per share was 4.00. It is important to note, however, that the 23.05% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.
B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.72% of B. Riley Financial Inc shares, and 50.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.17%. B. Riley Financial Inc stock is held by 200 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 9.40% of the shares, which is about 2.88 million shares worth $49.9 million.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 4.08% or 1.25 million shares worth $21.64 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 1.11 million shares worth $19.2 million, making up 3.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.58 million shares worth around $10.03 million, which represents about 1.89% of the total shares outstanding.