Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXI) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) were traded, and its beta was -0.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.15, and it changed around $0.0 or -1.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.44M. ATXI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.36, offering almost -806.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.67% since then. We note from Avenue Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.56 million.

Instantly ATXI has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -9.44% year-to-date, but still up 0.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) is 0.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.05 day(s).