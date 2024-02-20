Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX: AULT) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 2.53 million shares of the Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) were traded, and its beta was 3.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.45, and it changed around -$0.02 or -3.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.27M. AULT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $731.50, offering almost -162455.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.22% since then. We note from Ault Alliance Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.54 million.

Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) trade information

Instantly AULT has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -80.75% year-to-date, but still up 12.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) is -43.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.36 day(s).