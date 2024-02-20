Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX: AULT) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 2.53 million shares of the Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) were traded, and its beta was 3.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.45, and it changed around -$0.02 or -3.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.27M. AULT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $731.50, offering almost -162455.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.22% since then. We note from Ault Alliance Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.54 million.
Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) trade information
Instantly AULT has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -80.75% year-to-date, but still up 12.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) is -43.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.36 day(s).
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 74.66%.
AULT Dividends
Ault Alliance Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 15 and April 19.
Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.29% of Ault Alliance Inc shares, and 0.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.95%. Ault Alliance Inc stock is held by 17 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.58% of the shares, which is about 44619.0 shares worth $0.23 million.
Blackrock Inc., with 0.07% or 5666.0 shares worth $29179.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 27340.0 shares worth $0.14 million, making up 0.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 16916.0 shares worth around $87117.0, which represents about 0.22% of the total shares outstanding.