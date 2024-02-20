Auddia Inc (NASDAQ: AUUD) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD) were traded, and its beta was 1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.21, and it changed around -$0.01 or -6.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.19M. AUUD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.54, offering almost -633.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.05% since then. We note from Auddia Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 255.74K.

Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD) trade information

Instantly AUUD has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -16.00% year-to-date, but still down -2.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD) is -15.83% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 96350.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.48 day(s).