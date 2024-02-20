Auddia Inc (NASDAQ: AUUD) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD) were traded, and its beta was 1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.21, and it changed around -$0.01 or -6.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.19M. AUUD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.54, offering almost -633.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.05% since then. We note from Auddia Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 255.74K.
Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD) trade information
Instantly AUUD has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -16.00% year-to-date, but still down -2.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD) is -15.83% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 96350.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.48 day(s).
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.39%.
AUUD Dividends
Auddia Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.00% of Auddia Inc shares, and 4.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.15%. Auddia Inc stock is held by 18 institutions, with Ayrton Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.21% of the shares, which is about 0.24 million shares worth $99380.0.
Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc., with 0.92% or 0.18 million shares worth $75673.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.15 million shares worth $63816.0, making up 0.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 39965.0 shares worth around $16501.0, which represents about 0.20% of the total shares outstanding.