Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.3 million shares of the Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) were traded, and its beta was 0.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.77, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $99.55M. ATRA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.55, offering almost -490.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.03% since then. We note from Atara Biotherapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.45 million.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) trade information

Instantly ATRA has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 50.27% year-to-date, but still down -6.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) is 5.56% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.17 day(s).