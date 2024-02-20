ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In today’s recent session, 1.21 million shares of the ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.03, and it changed around $0.19 or 10.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $337.00M. ATAI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.39, offering almost -17.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.75% since then. We note from ATAI Life Sciences N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.32 million.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) trade information

Instantly ATAI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.33% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 43.97% year-to-date, but still up 7.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) is 19.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.5 day(s).