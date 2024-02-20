Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ: ARQQ) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In today’s recent session, 0.46 million shares of the Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) have been traded, and its beta is 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.58, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $95.46M. ARQQ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.65, offering almost -184.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.76% since then. We note from Arqit Quantum Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 710.78K.

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) trade information

Instantly ARQQ has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.39% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 22.74% year-to-date, but still down -6.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) is 23.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.11 day(s).