Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 25.54 million shares of the Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $128.34, and it changed around -$5.34 or -3.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $131.94B. ARM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $164.00, offering almost -27.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $46.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.77% since then. We note from Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 47.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.98 million.
Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) trade information
Instantly ARM has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 70.79% year-to-date, but still up 11.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) is 72.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.32 day(s).
Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $856.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Arm Holdings plc. ADR to make $838.23 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024.
ARM Dividends
Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 90.44% of Arm Holdings plc. ADR shares, and 8.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.92%. Arm Holdings plc. ADR stock is held by 345 institutions, with FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 0.36% of the shares, which is about 0.37 million shares worth $19.83 million.
Rheos Capital Works Inc., with 0.09% or 90000.0 shares worth $4.82 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 46815.0 shares worth $2.51 million, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held roughly 21272.0 shares worth around $1.14 million, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.