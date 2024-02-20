Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 25.54 million shares of the Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $128.34, and it changed around -$5.34 or -3.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $131.94B. ARM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $164.00, offering almost -27.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $46.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.77% since then. We note from Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 47.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.98 million.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) trade information

Instantly ARM has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 70.79% year-to-date, but still up 11.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) is 72.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.32 day(s).