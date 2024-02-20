Are TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 2.01 million shares of the TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) were traded, and its beta was -2.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.16, and it changed around $0.19 or 6.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $110.60M. TOP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $256.44, offering almost -8015.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.77% since then. We note from TOP Financial Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.47 million.
TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) trade information
Instantly TOP has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -16.40% year-to-date, but still down -41.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) is 12.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.76 day(s).
TOP Dividends
TOP Financial Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 81.07% of TOP Financial Group Limited shares, and 0.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.09%. TOP Financial Group Limited stock is held by 7 institutions, with Qube Research & Technologies Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.11% of the shares, which is about 34513.0 shares worth $0.32 million.
Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.09% or 26061.0 shares worth $0.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
The former held 19596.0 shares worth $0.18 million, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares.