Are Tellurian Inc (AMEX: TELL) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 65.92 million shares of the Tellurian Inc (AMEX:TELL) were traded, and its beta was 2.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.89, and it changed around $0.07 or 8.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $622.74M. TELL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.75, offering almost -96.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.55% since then. We note from Tellurian Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 44.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 37.75 million.

Tellurian Inc (AMEX:TELL) trade information

Instantly TELL has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 17.99% year-to-date, but still up 37.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tellurian Inc (AMEX:TELL) is 62.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 116.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.39 day(s).