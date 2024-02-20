Are Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 1.83 million shares of the Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.85, and it changed around -$0.05 or -5.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $63.83M. QUBT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.81, offering almost -112.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.63, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.88% since then. We note from Quantum Computing Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 842.17K.

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT) trade information

Instantly QUBT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.57% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -6.92% year-to-date, but still up 0.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT) is 2.40% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.51 day(s).