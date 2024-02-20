Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARQT) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 11.39 million shares of the Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT) were traded, and its beta was 1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.30, and it changed around $1.33 or 16.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $900.15M. ARQT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.57, offering almost -88.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.08% since then. We note from Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.60 million.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT) trade information

Instantly ARQT has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 187.93% year-to-date, but still up 41.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT) is 184.40% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.82 day(s).