Arcadium Lithium PLC’s (ALTM): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In today’s recent session, 2.71 million shares of the Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.77, and it changed around -$0.17 or -3.43% from the last close. ALTM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.27, offering almost -52.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.0% since then. We note from Arcadium Lithium PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.69 million.
Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) trade information
Instantly ALTM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.43% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -29.95% year-to-date, but still up 2.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) is -5.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 71.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.65 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of Arcadium Lithium PLC shares, and 18.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.47%. Arcadium Lithium PLC stock is held by 613 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.76% of the shares, which is about 0.22 million shares worth $13.24 million.
Michigan (State Of) Teachers Retirement System, with 4.67% or 0.17 million shares worth $10.73 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 96236.0 shares worth $6.64 million, making up 2.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 77353.0 shares worth around $4.9 million, which represents about 2.06% of the total shares outstanding.