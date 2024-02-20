Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 16.62 million shares of the Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) were traded, and its beta was 1.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.38, and it changed around $1.63 or 43.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $415.50M. APLT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.42, offering almost 17.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.87% since then. We note from Applied Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) trade information

Instantly APLT has showed a green trend with a performance of 43.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 60.60% year-to-date, but still up 93.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) is 116.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.8 day(s).