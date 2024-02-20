Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 16.62 million shares of the Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) were traded, and its beta was 1.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.38, and it changed around $1.63 or 43.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $415.50M. APLT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.42, offering almost 17.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.87% since then. We note from Applied Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.
Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) trade information
Instantly APLT has showed a green trend with a performance of 43.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 60.60% year-to-date, but still up 93.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) is 116.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.8 day(s).
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -55.15%.
APLT Dividends
Applied Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.
Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.87% of Applied Therapeutics Inc shares, and 86.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.69%. Applied Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 91 institutions, with Franklin Resources, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.59% of the shares, which is about 7.95 million shares worth $10.17 million.
VR Adviser, LLC, with 8.96% or 5.66 million shares worth $7.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 3.4 million shares worth $6.05 million, making up 5.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 2.64 million shares worth around $3.51 million, which represents about 4.18% of the total shares outstanding.