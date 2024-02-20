Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) In 2024: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 5.19 million shares of the Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) were traded, and its beta was 2.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.34, and it changed around -$1.07 or -4.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $758.42M. AAOI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.08, offering almost -12.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 92.5% since then. We note from Applied Optoelectronics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.22 million.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) trade information

Instantly AAOI has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 10.46% year-to-date, but still up 6.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) is 28.40% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.79 day(s).