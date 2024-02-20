Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In today’s recent session, 0.99 million shares of the Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) have been traded, and its beta is 4.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.76, and it changed around -$0.08 or -1.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $560.39M. APLD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.62, offering almost -144.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.74, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 63.45% since then. We note from Applied Digital Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.47 million.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) trade information

Instantly APLD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.65% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -29.38% year-to-date, but still down -1.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) is -2.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.04 day(s).