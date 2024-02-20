An Analysis Of Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GV), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV) were traded, and its beta was 2.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.20, and it changed around $0.02 or 10.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.78M. GV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.17, offering almost -485.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.0% since then. We note from Visionary Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 179.41K.
Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV) trade information
Instantly GV has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -5.67% year-to-date, but still up 5.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV) is -2.46% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.42 day(s).
GV Dividends
Visionary Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.56% of Visionary Holdings Inc. shares, and 0.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.36%. Visionary Holdings Inc. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.06% of the shares, which is about 22075.0 shares worth $9494.0.
Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with 0.06% or 22112.0 shares worth $9510.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
The former held 22075.0 shares worth $9933.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares.