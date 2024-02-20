AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 4.14 million shares of the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.61, and it changed around -$0.22 or -4.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.21B. AMC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $75.26, offering almost -1532.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.59, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.13% since then. We note from AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.94 million.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) trade information

Instantly AMC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -24.67% year-to-date, but still up 1.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) is 2.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.89 day(s).