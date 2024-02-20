Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In today’s recent session, 0.96 million shares of the Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.95, and it changed around -$0.05 or -2.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.25B. ATUS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.70, offering almost -141.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.26% since then. We note from Altice USA Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.65 million.

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) trade information

Instantly ATUS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.75% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -40.15% year-to-date, but still down -11.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) is -11.59% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.42 day(s).