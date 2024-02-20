Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 19.61 million shares of the Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) were traded, and its beta was 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.66, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $249.92M. AGEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.17, offering almost -228.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.7% since then. We note from Agenus Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.31 million.

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) trade information

Instantly AGEN has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -20.87% year-to-date, but still down -12.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) is 16.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 43.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.71 day(s).