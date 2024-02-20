Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In today’s recent session, 4.14 million shares of the Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) have been traded, and its beta is 3.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.68, and it changed around -$0.46 or -1.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.57B. AFRM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $52.48, offering almost -39.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 76.65% since then. We note from Affirm Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.36 million.

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Instantly AFRM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.21% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -23.33% year-to-date, but still down -16.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) is -10.66% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.76 day(s).