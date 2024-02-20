Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADVM): Stock Forecast For 2024 Sees A An Incline Of 226.21%

In the last trading session, 1.44 million shares of the Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) were traded, and its beta was 0.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.03, and it changed around $0.03 or 1.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $420.53M. ADVM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.97, offering almost -46.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.46% since then. We note from Adverum Biotechnologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.59 million.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) trade information

Instantly ADVM has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 169.66% year-to-date, but still up 17.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) is 138.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.65 day(s).