Absci Corp (NASDAQ: ABSI): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.99 million shares of the Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) were traded, and its beta was 2.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.33, and it changed around $0.18 or 3.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $495.37M. ABSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.47, offering almost -2.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.17% since then. We note from Absci Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29 million.
Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) trade information
Instantly ABSI has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 26.90% year-to-date, but still up 23.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) is 47.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.38 day(s).
Absci Corp (ABSI) estimates and forecasts
Absci Corp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 221.08 percent over the past six months and at a -2.61% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.80%.
Absci Corp earnings are expected to increase by 4.70% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 23.30% per year for the next five years.
ABSI Dividends
Absci Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 25 and March 29.
Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.19% of Absci Corp shares, and 36.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.33%. Absci Corp stock is held by 85 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.95% of the shares, which is about 13.86 million shares worth $21.07 million.
Redmile Group, LLC, with 8.66% or 8.03 million shares worth $12.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 3.97 million shares worth $7.11 million, making up 4.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.45 million shares worth around $2.21 million, which represents about 1.57% of the total shares outstanding.