Absci Corp (NASDAQ: ABSI): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.99 million shares of the Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) were traded, and its beta was 2.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.33, and it changed around $0.18 or 3.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $495.37M. ABSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.47, offering almost -2.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.17% since then. We note from Absci Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29 million.

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) trade information

Instantly ABSI has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 26.90% year-to-date, but still up 23.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) is 47.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.38 day(s).