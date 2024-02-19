Zedge Inc’s (AMEX: ZDGE) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 0.13 million shares of the Zedge Inc (AMEX:ZDGE) were traded, and its beta was 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.28, and it changed around $0.71 or 19.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $61.42M. ZDGE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.18, offering almost -21.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.75% since then. We note from Zedge Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 62.16K.
Zedge Inc (AMEX:ZDGE) trade information
Instantly ZDGE has showed a green trend with a performance of 19.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 82.13% year-to-date, but still down -9.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zedge Inc (AMEX:ZDGE) is 86.89% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4180.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.1 day(s).
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.12%.
ZDGE Dividends
Zedge Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 13 and March 18.
Zedge Inc (AMEX:ZDGE)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.07% of Zedge Inc shares, and 16.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.35%. Zedge Inc stock is held by 48 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.62% of the shares, which is about 0.64 million shares worth $1.44 million.
Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 3.32% or 0.46 million shares worth $1.04 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.46 million shares worth $1.02 million, making up 3.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $0.36 million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.