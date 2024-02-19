Zedge Inc’s (AMEX: ZDGE) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 0.13 million shares of the Zedge Inc (AMEX:ZDGE) were traded, and its beta was 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.28, and it changed around $0.71 or 19.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $61.42M. ZDGE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.18, offering almost -21.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.75% since then. We note from Zedge Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 62.16K.

Zedge Inc (AMEX:ZDGE) trade information

Instantly ZDGE has showed a green trend with a performance of 19.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 82.13% year-to-date, but still down -9.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zedge Inc (AMEX:ZDGE) is 86.89% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4180.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.1 day(s).