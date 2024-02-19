YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ: YS) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 99629.0 shares of the YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ:YS) were traded, and its beta was 0.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.40, and it changed around -$0.02 or -3.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.60M. YS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.44, offering almost -4510.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.5% since then. We note from YS Biopharma Co Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 140.00K.
YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ:YS) trade information
Instantly YS has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -20.94% year-to-date, but still down -3.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ:YS) is -21.71% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 85580.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.63 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
YS Dividends
YS Biopharma Co Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ:YS)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 59.09% of YS Biopharma Co Ltd shares, and 10.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.64%. YS Biopharma Co Ltd stock is held by 11 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.58% of the shares, which is about 4.3 million shares worth $5.93 million.
FIL LTD, with 2.27% or 2.72 million shares worth $3.75 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
The former held 13608.0 shares worth $20548.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.