YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ: YS) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 99629.0 shares of the YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ:YS) were traded, and its beta was 0.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.40, and it changed around -$0.02 or -3.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.60M. YS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.44, offering almost -4510.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.5% since then. We note from YS Biopharma Co Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 140.00K.

YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ:YS) trade information

Instantly YS has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -20.94% year-to-date, but still down -3.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ:YS) is -21.71% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 85580.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.63 day(s).