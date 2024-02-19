You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Virios Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VIRI).

In the last trading session, 0.13 million shares of the Virios Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VIRI) were traded, and its beta was 1.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.38, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.33M. VIRI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.42, offering almost -536.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.32% since then. We note from Virios Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 240.90K.

Virios Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VIRI) trade information

Instantly VIRI has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -33.84% year-to-date, but still down -9.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Virios Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VIRI) is -54.20% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 90970.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.2 day(s).