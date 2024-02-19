Why SKYX Platforms Corp (NASDAQ: SKYX) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2024

In the last trading session, 0.23 million shares of the SKYX Platforms Corp (NASDAQ:SKYX) were traded, and its beta was 3.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.49, and it changed around -$0.06 or -3.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $137.33M. SKYX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.96, offering almost -165.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.46% since then. We note from SKYX Platforms Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 200.72K.

SKYX Platforms Corp (NASDAQ:SKYX) trade information

Instantly SKYX has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -6.88% year-to-date, but still down -3.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, SKYX Platforms Corp (NASDAQ:SKYX) is -7.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 19.76 day(s).