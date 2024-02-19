Why Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2024

In the last trading session, 60770.0 shares of the Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) were traded, and its beta was -0.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.19, and it changed around $0.08 or 1.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $62.38M. PRE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.90, offering almost -264.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.01% since then. We note from Prenetics Global Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 32229.999999999996 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.38K.

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) trade information

Instantly PRE has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -12.18% year-to-date, but still up 7.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) is 16.63% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7150.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.67 day(s).