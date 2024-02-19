Why Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2024

In the last trading session, 60770.0 shares of the Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) were traded, and its beta was -0.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.19, and it changed around $0.08 or 1.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $62.38M. PRE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.90, offering almost -264.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.01% since then. We note from Prenetics Global Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 32229.999999999996 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.38K.
Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) trade information
Instantly PRE has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -12.18% year-to-date, but still up 7.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) is 16.63% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7150.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.67 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) estimates and forecasts
Prenetics Global Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.33 percent over the past six months and at a -117.95% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -600.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 71.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -81.40%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Prenetics Global Limited to make $38.78 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $52.32 million and $17.7 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -66.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 119.10%.
PRE Dividends
Prenetics Global Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.28% of Prenetics Global Limited shares, and 14.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.29%. Prenetics Global Limited stock is held by 8 institutions, with Prudential PLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.74% of the shares, which is about 10.62 million shares worth $9.45 million.
Aspex Management (HK) Ltd, with 3.29% or 5.19 million shares worth $4.62 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
The former held 44743.0 shares worth $38537.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.