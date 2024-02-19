Why Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MLYS) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2024

In the last trading session, 0.25 million shares of the Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLYS) were traded, and its beta was 2.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.48, and it changed around $0.5 or 3.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $636.38M. MLYS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.10, offering almost -29.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.21% since then. We note from Mineralys Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 182.64K.

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLYS) trade information

Instantly MLYS has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 80.00% year-to-date, but still up 5.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLYS) is 87.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.72 day(s).