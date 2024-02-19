Why Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MLYS) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2024

In the last trading session, 0.25 million shares of the Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLYS) were traded, and its beta was 2.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.48, and it changed around $0.5 or 3.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $636.38M. MLYS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.10, offering almost -29.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.21% since then. We note from Mineralys Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 182.64K.
Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLYS) trade information
Instantly MLYS has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 80.00% year-to-date, but still up 5.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLYS) is 87.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.72 day(s).
Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS) estimates and forecasts
Mineralys Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 27.09 percent over the past six months and at a 59.10% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 52.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -39.20% in the next quarter.
MLYS Dividends
Mineralys Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLYS)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.90% of Mineralys Therapeutics Inc shares, and 94.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.61%. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 126 institutions, with Samsara BioCapital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.06% of the shares, which is about 4.52 million shares worth $77.06 million.
RA Capital Management, L.P., with 7.78% or 3.18 million shares worth $54.19 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.66 million shares worth $11.23 million, making up 1.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund held roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $6.74 million, which represents about 1.17% of the total shares outstanding.