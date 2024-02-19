Why LuxUrban Hotels Inc (NASDAQ: LUXH) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2024

In the last trading session, 0.25 million shares of the LuxUrban Hotels Inc (NASDAQ:LUXH) were traded, and its beta was -1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.93, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $107.88M. LUXH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.88, offering almost -134.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.57% since then. We note from LuxUrban Hotels Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 368.47K.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc (NASDAQ:LUXH) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -50.92% year-to-date, but still down -6.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, LuxUrban Hotels Inc (NASDAQ:LUXH) is -24.68% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.16 day(s).