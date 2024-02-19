Why LuxUrban Hotels Inc (NASDAQ: LUXH) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2024

In the last trading session, 0.25 million shares of the LuxUrban Hotels Inc (NASDAQ:LUXH) were traded, and its beta was -1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.93, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $107.88M. LUXH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.88, offering almost -134.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.57% since then. We note from LuxUrban Hotels Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 368.47K.
LuxUrban Hotels Inc (NASDAQ:LUXH) trade information
The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -50.92% year-to-date, but still down -6.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, LuxUrban Hotels Inc (NASDAQ:LUXH) is -24.68% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.16 day(s).
LuxUrban Hotels Inc (LUXH) estimates and forecasts
LuxUrban Hotels Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.01 percent over the past six months and at a 18.75% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1,000.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 37.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 177.20%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $35.92 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect LuxUrban Hotels Inc to make $46.56 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $12.95 million and $22.85 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 177.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 103.80%.
LuxUrban Hotels Inc earnings are expected to increase by 103.06% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.
LUXH Dividends
LuxUrban Hotels Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.