Why Gulf Resources Inc (NASDAQ: GURE) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2024

In the last trading session, 57488.0 shares of the Gulf Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GURE) were traded, and its beta was 0.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.42, and it changed around $0.09 or 6.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.80M. GURE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.42, offering almost -140.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.14% since then. We note from Gulf Resources Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18520.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.73K.
Gulf Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GURE) trade information
Instantly GURE has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -14.02% year-to-date, but still up 15.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gulf Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GURE) is -8.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 944.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.35%.
GURE Dividends
Gulf Resources Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 21.
Gulf Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GURE)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.46% of Gulf Resources Inc shares, and 3.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.21%. Gulf Resources Inc stock is held by 13 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.88% of the shares, which is about 0.2 million shares worth $0.49 million.
Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 1.44% or 0.15 million shares worth $0.38 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 81460.0 shares worth $0.2 million, making up 0.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 67360.0 shares worth around $0.17 million, which represents about 0.64% of the total shares outstanding.