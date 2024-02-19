Why Gulf Resources Inc (NASDAQ: GURE) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2024

In the last trading session, 57488.0 shares of the Gulf Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GURE) were traded, and its beta was 0.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.42, and it changed around $0.09 or 6.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.80M. GURE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.42, offering almost -140.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.14% since then. We note from Gulf Resources Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18520.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.73K.

Gulf Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GURE) trade information

Instantly GURE has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -14.02% year-to-date, but still up 15.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gulf Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GURE) is -8.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 944.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).